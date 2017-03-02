P&Z approves concept plan for Islamic cemetery

The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously approved the concept plan for the Islamic Association of Collin County (IACC) cemetery.

At the Monday, Feb. 27 meeting, P&Z members, along with more than 50 residents, heard from engineers regarding the project.

The cemetery is located near Hwy. 380 and County Road 557 outside the city limits but inside the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ.)

