That swingin’ style

Farmersville Historical Society members and their guests let their style swing at the annual luncheon and style show Saturday, Feb. 25.

“Our proceeds were bigger than last year,” Farmersville Historical Society President Bertie Neu said. “We received a lot of good comments. Everyone really seemed to enjoy the food and the style show. The entertainment was great.”

At the event, 148 attendees got a first-hand look on spring styles in a style show provided by My Country Closet, a shop in downtown Farmersville owned by PJ Scarbrough.

