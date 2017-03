Farmersville baseball started off the season by hosting a six-team tournament Feb. 23-25.

They finished in second place after losing 4-2 to Frisco Reedy in the title game.

Prior to that the Farmers beat Wills Point 4-1, Reedy 9-0 and Paris North Lamar 6-4, tied Caddo Mills 7-7 and fell to Aubrey 13-1.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

