Busy week: Lady Farmers played in tourney, started district season

Last week was a busy one for Lady Farmers softball.

They started with a 7-4 loss to visiting Lone Oak in the District 10-3A opener.

Haley Lewis drove in three runs and was 2-for-3, with Natalie Segovia going the full seven innings and striking out four.

Later that week, Farmersville took home a second place finish in the Cooper Dogette Tournament.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

