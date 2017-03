For the fourth consecutive year, Farmersville Masonic Lodge # 214, represented by Michael Cross, left, and Rhett North presented its Fantastic Teeth program on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by passing out 120 packets to Tatum Elementary first graders. The packets contain items and educational material essential for good dental hygiene.

