Spinning toward the future: Meteorologist club learns from broadcast star

Weather or not they wanted to admit it, students from the Farmersville Intermediate School junior meteorologists had a terrific time Wednesday, March 1.

Members of the Intermediate School’s Master Meteorologists club got to meet WFAA broadcast weather guru Colleen Coyle.

On a typical day, the intermediate school’s head weather team meets at 7:30 a.m. to check on the weather stations at their campus, which measure temperature, wind speed and rain.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

