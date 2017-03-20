Monday, 20 March, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Deceased bodies found after domestic disturbance in Lowry Crossing

The Farmersville Times

4 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Bring the family Downtown Wylie this Spring for the Olde City Park, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and Fun!!
www.DiscoverWylie.com

Photo

The Farmersville Times

9 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Deceased bodies found after domestic disturbance call in Lowry Crossing. For the story see www.farmersvilletimes.com.

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

Several departments are in route to a multiple acres grass fire on County Road 546 near Nevada and Josephine. Princeton FD, Farmersville FD, Josephine Fire-Rescue and Nevada FD are responding to the fire. Pull to the right for all emergency vehicles.

