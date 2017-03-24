Late innings thriller: Lady Farmers ride two-run sixth to victory

The Lady Farmers snapped a two-game losing streak in District 10-3A softball action.

They came back for an 11-8 win over Van Alstyne in the lone game on the slate.

“The win felt great,” head coach Paula Wilfong said.

Farmersville (1-2 in district, as of March 20) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Callie Yellin and Baylee Baxter came home on wild pitches.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the March 23 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.