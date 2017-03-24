The long road to completion: Hwy. 78 to miss deadline

The light is still a ways down the tunnel for construction crews to finish expanding Hwy. 78 from Wylie to Lavon, a project that has been underway for about 30 months.

There are three parts to the project, widening the roadway from two lanes to six divided lanes from Spring Creek in Wylie to Hwy. 205 and from Hwy. 205 to Lavon, and rehabilitating the road surface from Lavon to Farmersville.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Michele Releford reported that part of the widening project, from Hwy. 205 to Lavon, is almost complete as the state agency works through a punch list with the contractor. She expects that portion of the project to open this month.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@farmersvilletimes.com

