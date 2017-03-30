Drawing near: Farmers closed out first round Tuesday at Commerce

By the close of the week Farmers baseball will have wrapped up the first round of District 10-3A action.

Farmersville (13-6-1 overall, 3-1 in district, as of April 27) traveled March 28 to Commerce and 7 p.m. Friday face host Lone Oak.

Second half action kicks off 7 p.m. April 4 at Whitewright, which fell 2-0 the first time around.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

