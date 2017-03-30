Farmersville receives National Registry classification

The city of Farmersville is celebrating. After a lengthy process, the city recently received their National Registry for Historic Places.

Work on the project started in 2008 with historical preservationist Libby Burke.

According to Farmersville Main Street Manager Adah Leah Wolf, Burke was a huge asset and was available with funding assistance from the Farmersville Community Development Corporation to begin work on the registry project. Burke worked on the project from 2008 to 2010 until she moved out of state.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

