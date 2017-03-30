FISD gives raises

Farmersville ISD employees can look forward to a raise in pay for the next school year.

Unanimously approved at the Monday, March 27 Farmersville ISD school board meeting, educators will receive a 3.5 percent raise within their step pay scale. The board approved for teachers, full-time librarians, counselors and nurses to receive the increases and then it will go into effect for all district employees.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

