I see fields of blue: Bluebonnet season in full swing

The first thing that comes to this Texan’s mind when the season changes to spring is bluebonnets. When will they bloom? Will the bluebonnet patches be as plentiful as last year? Where will be the best spot for a photo? How long will the blooming season last?

To be honest, I am not the only one addicted to these fragrant blossoms. Texans and visitors alike will forgo common sense to snap a photo with our state flower. People descend in the spring to see this gorgeous blossom, which are unique to our area and are as well-known to Texas as cowboy hats, boots and barbecue.

By Rhonda Briggs • Special Contributor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

