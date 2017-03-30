Friday, 31 March, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
I see fields of blue: Bluebonnet season in full swing

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

23 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

After a lengthy process, the city recently received their National Registry for Historic Places. The historic district includes 68 buildings, 58 which are contributing to the National Registry. Courtesy photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

23 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The March 30 edition of The Farmersville Times is now available on racks located at Affordable Tactical, Mr. Jim’s Pizza, Quick Check – Exxon, Post Office, Dyer Drug, Stop N’ Buy, Shell Station, Dairy Queen, Brookshires or The Farmersville Times office. For the e-Edition go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

Keep up with your community.
Get The Farmersville Times delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@farmersvilletimes.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx.
Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook