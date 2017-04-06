Thursday April 6 last day to register to vote in local election

The last day to register to vote in spring elections is Thursday, April 6.

Farmersville voters are being asked to select three city councilmembers, four members of the Farmersville ISD school board, four members of the Collin College board of trustees, and decide the fate of a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue.

To check to see if you are registered, you can go online and utilize the Collin County Voter Registration Card Search or search for the Texas State Voter Database.

If you have moved within Collin County, you can update your address on the Secretary of State’s website or fill out a new registration form and mail it in or drop it by our office at 2010 Redbud Blvd, Ste 102, McKinney TX 75069.

If you moved from another county you must fill out a new registration form.

Officially, election day is Saturday, May 6.

Of three positions to be filled in Farmersville city government, only one is running unopposed. Craig Overstreet, who is running for Place 1 on city council, does not have an opponent in the May election. For Place 3, incumbent Michael Hesse is facing off against Joe Helmberger. For Place 5, incumbent John Klostermann is running against Todd Rolen.

For the Farmersville ISD school board, all four places are opposed. For Place 1, Billy Long, Danny Bolch and Paul Kelly are running for the seat. For Place 2, incumbent Dale Pickett is running against Cammy Bridges-Donaldson. For Place 3, incumbent Tommy Monk is running against Tony Gray. For Place 4, David Coleman is running against incumbent Jim Hemby.

The Collin College bond issue, if approved by voters, will provide funds to build a 7,000-student campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, and a technology center in McKinney, as well as provide for maintenance projects at existing facilities.

Three seats on the college board of trustees are contested. Seeking those spots are Fred Moses and Greg Gomel, both of Plano, in Place 1, incumbent Nancy Wurzman and Jeri Chambers, both of Plano, in Place 2, and incumbent Larry Wainwright of Allen and Stacy Donald of Plano in Place 3.

Running unopposed to fill the remaining portion of an unexpired term on the college board is incumbent Raj Menon of Plano.

Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2.