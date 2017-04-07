Head-on collision results in double fatality

At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 7, highway patrol troopers were called to a crash on Highway 78 approximately one fourth mile south of Business 78 in Collin County, near Copeville.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Maroon Ford pickup was traveling north on Highway 78.

For an as yet undetermined reason, the pickup crossed into the southbound lane. The pickup struck a Silver Ford Focus head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and no additional information is available. The identity and photos are not being released at this time due to notification of next to kin.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com