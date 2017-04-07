Saturday, 8 April, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Head-on collision results in double fatality

The Farmersville Times

1 hour ago

The Farmersville Times

Come check out the Farmersville Shed Sale, at the onion shed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce. Live auction at 11. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

18 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Head-on collision results in double fatality in Copeville. For the preliminary story go to www.farmersvilletimes.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

19 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Truck strikes bollards at Walmart. For the preliminary story and photo go www.farmersvilletimes.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

Head on collision on Hwy. 78/Business 78 in Copeville. Highway shut down. Double fatality. Careflite responded. Avoid the area if at all possible. Watch out for emergency vehicles. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

