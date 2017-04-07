Truck drives into Walmart bollards

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, a red pickup truck had a run-in with the bollards that protect the entrance to Walmart in Princeton.

The Walmart, located at 701 W. Princeton Dr., was struck on the pharmacy side of the building. The business did not suffer damage and remains open for customers. It is unknown at this time if the driver or passenger was injured in the crash.

For more information regarding this story see the April 13 edition of The Farmersville Times.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com