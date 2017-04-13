Historic memories: Farmersville students learn local history

Fourth and fifth grade students took a journey into the past Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 with the Farmersville Historical Society’s Farmersville 1900s program.

Though typically completed in October, society members took the opportunity to “catch up” some eager young historians with an abbreviated program this April.

Students enjoyed playing old-fashioned games and dances at the Farmersville Onion Shed.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the April 13 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.