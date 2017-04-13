Wrecks continue to plague area roads

Two people died Friday morning, April 7, in a head-on collision on Hwy. 78 about a mile south of Hwy. 78 near Lavon, while four others escaped serious injuries last week in wrecks on Hwy. 78 and Hwy. 380 near Farmersville.

The fatal wreck occurred about 7:40 a.m. and is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Ford pickup truck driven by Michael Ables, 25, of Coleman was northbound on Hwy. 78 when it crossed the centerline into southbound traffic.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@farmersvilletimes.com

