College trustee candidates forum slated

The public is invited to hear from the board of trustees candidates for Collin College at a forum set for Tuesday, April 18.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. and is in the Spring Creek Campus Living Legends Conference Center, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

Candidates, listed in the order they will appear on the May 6 ballot, are: Place 1 (six-year term) – Greg Gomel and Fred Moses; Place 2 (six-year term) – Nancy Wurzman and Jeri Landfair Chambers; Place 3 (six-year term) – Dr. Stacey Donald and Larry Wainwright; Place 5 (two-year term) – Dr. Raj Menon.

Collin College serves more than 53,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates in a wide range of disciplines.