Drug take back day April 29

Farmersville residents are invited to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, with no questions asked, at a Drug Take Back event set for Saturday, April 29.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Farmersville Police Department, 134 N. Washington Street and is a cooperative effort between the police department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Only pills will be accepted. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles.

From Staff Reports • news@farmersvilletimes.com

