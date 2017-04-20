Early voting starts Monday

Voters in Farmersville and the county will be able to flock to the polls starting Monday, April 24.

Early voting in May 6 elections for the Farmersville ISD school board, Farmersville City Council, Collin College trustee seats, and to decide the fate of the proposed Collin College bond issue starts Monday and runs through May 2.

Farmersville voters are being asked to select three city council members, four Farmersville ISD School Board members, select four members of the Collin College board of trustees and cast ballots on a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue.

All seats on the Farmersville ISD school board are contested. In Place 1, Billy Long, Danny Bolch and Paul Kelly are seeking votes. For Place 2, incumbent Dale Pickett will face off against Cammy Bridges-Donaldson. In Place 3, incumbent Tommy Monk will run against Tony Gray. In Place 4, incumbent Jim Hemby will face off against David Coleman.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

