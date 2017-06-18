Four year old girl airlifted from dog bite injuries

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 in the 300 block of Windom Street, a 4-year-old girl sustained injuries from a dog bite.

According to Police Chief Mike Sullivan, the 4-year-old and a 6-year-old were playing in a child’s swimming pool and were wrestling with each other when the family’s dog started biting her.

She sustained injuries to the back and lower rib cage as a result. Family members took the child to the Farmersville Fire Department where firefighters and American Medical Response personnel met them.

According to Sullivan, due to her age and injuries she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Another family member was bitten while intervening, however, sustained only minor injuries and was not transported.

The dog, which has been identified as a Pit Bull breed, has been quarantined by the police department for safety purposes.

Another dog bite occurred around 6 p.m. on Rike Street where a 5-year-old male was bitten. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries. The breed of dog is not known at this time.

More information regarding this story will be featured in the June 22 edition of The Farmersville Times.