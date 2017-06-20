Thursday, 22 June, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Is what you want, what you want?

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

6 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Music in the Park, originally scheduled for June 23, has been temporarily postponed due to a scheduling conflict.
The classical night scheduled for Friday, July 28 will take place.
Notes fly at 7:30 p.m. at the downtown Onion Shed and City Park.
The concert is free, organizers said. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

7 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The latest edition of The Farmersville Times is now available on racks throughout town or via the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

7 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Members of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club from Fort Hood visit with Nadine Lokey, Audie Murphy's sister at the annual Audie Murphy Day festivities Saturday, June 17. For more coverage go to www.farmersvilletimes.com or pick up a copy of the June 22 edition. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

Let the fun begin with cool children's clothes, frozen drinks and Olde City Park.
They can all be found in Historic Downtown Wylie. Visit www.DiscoverWylie.com for more
information and a list of activities. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook