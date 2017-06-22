Fitting ending: Graduates cap off high school careers with superlatives

Farmersville baseball enjoyed all that comes with winning district, with multiple 10-3A honors.

Leading the way were Most Valuable Player Lyle Hibbitts and Defensive MVP Chase Hacker.

Named to the second team were infielders Riley Durbin and Levi Dale, outfielder Kale Dunlap and utility player Braxton Hacker. Marshall Varner and Caleb Twyford were picked as honorable mentions.

Selected academic all-district were Lyle Hibbitts, Durbin, Varner, Clay Hibbitts, Dale, Braxton Hacker and Michael Bagwill.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@csmediatexas.com

