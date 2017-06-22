Fletcher gets 40 years for sexual assault of a child

Henry Fletcher, 81, of Farmersville, was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Child.

“Special needs children are the most vulnerable members of our community and anyone that harms them will be vigorously prosecuted,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

According to information released by the Collin County DA, in June 2015, the intellectually disabled child, a 14-year-old female, went for a walk near her house in Farmersville. Fletcher, who did not know the child, coaxed her into his car. Fletcher took her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, Fletcher dropped the child off a few blocks from her house. She ran home and immediately told her parents. A sexual assault exam yielded biological material that was later compared to Fletcher’s DNA. DNA analysis confirmed Fletcher as the perpetrator.

At the time of the offense, Fletcher was 79 years old.

Farmersville Police Department Officer William Redding responded first to the scene and Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Child Abuse Task Force Investigator Danny Stasik investigated the case.

Judge Barnett Walker found Fletcher guilty of the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Child and assessed punishment at 40 years in prison. Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Keil and Geeta Singletary prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigator

Stephanie Strickland.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com