IACC cemetery plat approved

The Islamic Association of Collin County got approval of its preliminary plat for the cemetery located outside Farmersville.

Farmersville’s Planning and Zoning Commission met Monday, June 19 to review the plat and it was unanimously approved by the board members.

According to information provided by City Manager Ben White the plat meets all requirements for the city. The only thing the city is eligible to review, White said, is the concept plan and the plat since the property is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. These are compared to the city’s subdivision ordinance and sign ordinance.

Newly-elected P&Z Chairman Bobby Bishop asked City Engineer Eddy Daniel if the plat documents have also been reviewed by county.

“Yes they have,” he said. “The county fire marshal signed off on entrances and turnarounds. If any building permits are issued at a later date that would be approved by the county, not the city.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the June 22 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.