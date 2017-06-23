Fireworks on tap in Josephine this Saturday

Looking for an early start to the July 4 holiday?

The 11th annual Fireworks in the Park celebration in Josephine is scheduled for this Saturday night.

Activities includes a car show for the seventh year. Activities get underway at 3 p.m. at the Josephine Fire Station located at 201 W. Hubbard Street in Josephine.

Registration for the car show will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $20.

There will be dash plaques, door prizes and a 50/50 pot as part of the car show.

Questions about the car show can be directed to Carrie Norfleet at 903-456-0721 or via email to cenorfleet@yahoo.com.

Each paid participant will receive a meal voucher with food provided by Lost Creek Catering and Concession.

During the event, there will be games crafts, giveaways, auctions, food and live music, topped by a fireworks display. This portion of the event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for Josephine

Fire/Rescue.

Booth spaces for vendors are still available by calling Julie Brooks at 214-347-2963.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com