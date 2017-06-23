Saturday, 24 June, 2017
McTee fundraising softball tourney set for this weekend

2 hours ago

Severe thunderstorm warning until 11 p.m. for Collin County. High wind and quarter size hail possible. ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

Music in the Park, originally scheduled for June 23, has been temporarily postponed due to a scheduling conflict.
The classical night scheduled for Friday, July 28 will take place.
Notes fly at 7:30 p.m. at the downtown Onion Shed and City Park.
