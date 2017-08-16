Ending Seuss time, so sublime

Books flew off the shelves, stories were shared and prizes were won at this year’s annual Summer Reading Club at Rike Library.

Sponsored by The Farmersville Times, readers of all ages flock to the library for three months to participate in weekly meetings, complete craft projects, earn prizes and read, of course.

More than 700 patrons, both kids and adults, participated in this year’s program. According to information released by Librarian Trisha Dowell, more than 8,000 items were checked out in June, July and August and 100 new cards were issued.

“This year we had a higher attendance than last year. Also, this year we had a princess from Medieval Times come and read to the kids and teach them about chivalry; and we had a reading therapy dog, Arlo, and his friend Peggy Gooch came to visit the kids and have them read to Arlo,” Dowell said.

During the program, several guests read aloud to participants and kids completed a variety of craft projects.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

