The 85th Texas Legislature closed a special session last week after passing 10 of 20 items on an agenda set by Gov. Greg Abbott, and the governor has not ruled out calling a second 30-day special sess

Deanna Cleaveland and her aunt Mary Pryor, 93, watch the solar eclipse together Monday, Aug. 21 at a family 'watch party.' Cleveland, who is visiting from University Place, Washington, brought the glasses purchased from the Tacoma Astronomical Society. The family had three generations at the party including Pryor, her daughter Kay Forder and granddaughter, Beth Lorance. None of them had ever seen a solar eclipse before. (Photo by Wyndi Veigel/The Farmersville Times.) For more solar eclipse photos see the Aug. 24 edition of The Farmersville Times or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx to view the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo