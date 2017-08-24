Open door leads to drug arrest

A suspicious activity call ultimately ended in a drug arrest by the Farmersville Police Department.

Kelly Gattis, 46, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine) more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, a Second Degree felony.



Kelly Gattis

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in the 400 block of Neathery St. a suspicious activity call was placed regarding a white male and white

female looking in cars.

According to information released by the police department, Sgt. Frank Gonzalez was dispatched to the call. While in the area, he was unable to locate the subjects, but he noticed an open door at a residence and went to make contact with the owners after requesting back up.

Upon ringing the doorbell and announcing police, no one answered the door. Sgt. Gonzalez then spotted a female peek around a wall from inside the residence. After making contact with the female, she stated that she was the homeowner to Sgt. Gonzalez.

When approaching the door, Gonzalez smelled a strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from inside the residence. Due to the odor, police made entry into the building and cleared the building, locating many items of drug paraphernalia.

Before searching any further, police applied for a search warrant, which was granted by Judge Rush. The warrant was then executed upon the property, drugs were located and Gattis was arrested.

The investigation continues regarding this case.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.