Flood victims in Houston and neighboring communities need your help

If you would like to help the flood victims and the agencies aiding them in Houston, please consider one of the following reputable nonprofits offering aid.

*The Wylie News at 110 N. Ballard Ave. in Wylie is a drop-off point for local charity Trusted World from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The nonprofit is part of the State and Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (V.O.A.D.). Drop donations off in Wylie, at the police station in Murphy or in Allen at Rodenbaugh’s Flooring at 102 W. Main St. in Allen. Current donation needs include new underwear & socks (all sizes), non-Perishable food, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and baby diapers, wipes and formula. Hotel size shampoos and soap are also helpful. To donate money to Trusted World’s efforts, visit trustedworld.org.

*Help the Red Cross. Your donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. To donate to victims via text, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.

*The United Way has also announced a way to text a donation: Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

*Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

*Help pets affected by the flooding. The SPCA of Texas is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift