Tuesday, 29 August, 2017
Flood victims in Houston and neighboring communities need your help

2 hours ago

Texas Rangers Manager Jeff Banister and Country music artist Pat Green are teaming up to promote water conservation. “When the Rangers aren’t playing and Pat isn’t singing, we’re planting native to help save water,” says Banister. Green adds, “Our favorite native plant is the Texas Sage, also known as the Texas Ranger, because it thrives in the Texas heat.” Pledge to plant smart and don’t forget about your yard. For more information, check out our story at farmersvilletimes.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

6 hours ago

Breaking news: City crews are currently working on a back up feed to restore power. Approximately 30 to 45 minute time frame. ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

The Farmersville ISD School Board meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at the FISD Administration building. Meetings are open to the public. For the agenda go to www.farmersvilleisd.net. The meeting will begin will a public hearing regarding the district’s tax rate. ... See MoreSee Less

