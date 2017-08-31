Thursday, 31 August, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Council talks boundary agreements, RV permits

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

1 hour ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

5 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

How difficult are people finding it to purchase gasoline at the moment? Share your thoughts with us. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

8 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says the water efficient Barbara Bush Tea Rose is one of his personal favorites because “just like my grandmother, it stands strong in this unpredictable Texas climate.” For more information, check out our story at farmersvilletimes.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

George P. Bush Pledges to Plant Smart

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says the water efficient Barbara Bush Tea Rose is one of his personal favorites because “just like my grandmother, it ...

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

Luci Baines Johnson says planting native flowers was her mother, Lady Bird Johnson’s, greatest joy. “She wanted California to look like California, Vermont like Vermont, and Texas to look like Texas,” she says. Lady Bird’s daughter encourages Texans to conserve water and create beauty by planting native. For more information, check out our story at farmersvilletimes.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

Luci Baines Johnson Pledges to Plant Smart

Luci Baines Johnson says planting native flowers was her mother, Lady Bird Johnson’s, greatest joy. “She wanted California to look like California, Vermont l...

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook