FISD earns college readiness distinction

Both the Farmersville Junior High School and the Farmersville High School have much to celebrate as they received all seven distinctions from the state in student assessments.

Farmersville ISD is also the only district in Collin County to receive the met standard distinction in postsecondary readiness.

The postsecondary readiness distinction is the only distinction that can be received district-wide and there were 58 districts throughout the state that received this honor.

This takes into account factors such as graduation rates, ACT/SAT participation and performance, Career and Technical Educate graduates and dual-credit course completion rates.

For the junior high school, this marks the second year in a row that they have earned distinctions in math, reading and writing, science, social studies, top 25 student progress, top 25 percent college readiness and top 25 closing performance gaps. The high school also earned all seven and the intermediate school earned two distinctions as well.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

