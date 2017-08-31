Post office urges caution

Residents are being encouraged by the Farmersville Post Office to cease use of the mailing box in the middle of the square due to a phishing scam that is taking place.

Postmaster Cedric Oliver said that phishing is a technique used when a thief will take a plastic device, attach something sticky to the end, insert the device into the box and steal any mail that comes up.

Such crimes are a federal offense since mail theft involves a federal agency, the U.S. Postal Service.

According to Oliver, the post office began noticing something was amiss when a large amount of customers began complaining that bills mailed from the box in the square were not reaching their final destinations.

“We talked to the Farmersville Police Department who ultimately turned it over to postal inspectors,” he said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

