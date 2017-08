How difficult are people finding it to purchase gasoline at the moment? Share your thoughts with us. ... See MoreSee Less

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says the water efficient Barbara Bush Tea Rose is one of his personal favorites because “just like my grandmother, it stands strong in this unpredictable Texas climate.” For more information, check out our story at farmersvilletimes.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less George P. Bush Pledges to Plant Smart Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says the water efficient Barbara Bush Tea Rose is one of his personal favorites because “just like my grandmother, it ... Video

The Farmersville Times shared a link. ... See MoreSee Less Beware: Disasters breed scammers farmersvilletimes.com Along with a disaster, come scammers and Hurricane Harvey that struck the Texas coast is no different. The scams come in the form of unsolicited email and social media posts purporting to be for the b