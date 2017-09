The boys of fall from Farmersville return to the gridiron Friday night.

Farmer football opens things 7:30 p.m. on the road versus Cooper.

Fred Wilkerson Field (Bulldog Stadium) is located at 1007 FM 1528 in Delta County.

Scoring updates will be posted at the conclusion of each quarter on The Farmersville Times’ Twitter. For the full story and photos see the Sept. 7 issue.