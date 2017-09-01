Friday, 1 September, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Texting while driving ban starts today

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

37 minutes ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, Sept 2 for the Labor Day holiday. It will reopen again Saturday, Sept. 9 for their regular hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook