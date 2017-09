COOPER – Farmersville held the lead at halftime and never looked back in a 23-6 season-opening win on Friday over Cooper.

The Farmers were up 13-0 at intermission and scored twice more in the second half. Cooper’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter.

Michael Bagwill threw for three touchdowns and 190 yards in his first varsity start. The team totaled 307 yards.

Cooper was limited to 135 yards on nine first downs.

