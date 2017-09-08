A sweet song of glory: Organist’s dedication recognized by FUMC

To serve in a church for 71 years is a long time but to Farmersville resident Glenda Hart it’s just part of who she is.

Recently, Hart received a dedication of The Glenda Hart Organ at First United Methodist Church of Farmersville for her devotion to the church and her love of music.

“For 71 years, our minstrel, Glenda Hart, has been bringing the worshipers at FUMC closer to God, through the beautiful music that she has played upon this organ and on the piano,” FUMC member Jim Foy said at the dedication at FUMC Sunday, Aug. 27. “She has played for thousands of worship services, hundreds of weddings and funerals, scored of cantatas. She has accompanied hundreds of soloists, masking over our errors as only a true professional can.”

The church’s baby grand piano was dedicated to Hart 20 years ago and upon her retirement in March, she insisted that she did not want anyone to make a big deal of it.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

