Friday, 8 September, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
A sweet song of glory: Organist’s dedication recognized by FUMC

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

2 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The latest edition of The Farmersville Times is now available on racks throughout town or online through the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

2 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Volunteer Karen Graham from Hillcrest Animal Rescue comforts dogs brought to North Texas after Hurricane Harvey. The animals were taken in by All Heart's Vetrinary Center in Farmersville after being surrendered by their owners.(Photo by Wyndi Veigel/The Farmersville Times.) For more information about hurricane relief efforts see the Sept. 7 edition of The Farmersville Times or visit the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

4 days ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Outreach Alliance Food Pantry will be open the first Monday of September, the 4th, even though it is Labor Day. The Food Pantry is located at 803 Windom St. and is open from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook