Farmersville shows heart with hurricane relief efforts

Since Hurricane Harvey hit Aug. 25, Texans, including volunteers from Farmersville, have reached out to aid in the recovery and relief efforts.

While attempts are being made to shelter people who lost their homes, an animal sanctuary outside Farmersville and a Farmersville veterinarian partnered to aid pets rescued from Hurricane Harvey. Shutt’er Down Ranch, a 30-acre animal sanctuary founded to provide a forever safe haven for rescued farm animals called Girty’s Place, and Dr. Cassie Meier, owner of All Heart’s Veterinary Center, helped to relocate 27 owner-surrendered dogs to Farmersville.

Making her way to Bay City last week with volunteers, Dr. Meier treated many animals and helped to bring the dogs to Farmersville and assist with their ongoing medical care.

With a goal to ultimately find the pets furever homes in North Texas, the group arrived around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 at All Heart’s Veterinary Center in Farmersville. The 27 canines were met with hugs, love, pets and enthusiasm despite the early morning hours. Volunteers made sure the dogs had some much needed time to stretch their legs, use a patch of grass and get settled with food, water and blankets.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Sept. 7 edition or subscribe online.