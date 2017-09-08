Quilt of Valor presented

Members of the Farmersville Quilt Guild took a trip to Plano last month on a special mission: to present Congressman Sam Johnson with a Quilt of Valor made by the guild.

Congressman Johnson, who represents the 3rd district in the state of Texas, is one of the few Texas members of congress who served in military combat.

During his 29-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Congressman Johnson flew combat missions in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He endured nearly seven years as a Prisoner of War in Hanoi, including 42 months in solitary confinement.

Attendees from the guild included Claude Ann Collins, Lynn Hendrix, Kathy Wingo, and Pat Beeler along with their husbands Bob Collins and Everett Wingo.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

