Friday, 8 September, 2017
Texas offers services for victims of Hurricane Harvey 

3 hours ago

The latest edition of The Farmersville Times is now available on racks throughout town or online through the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

3 hours ago

Volunteer Karen Graham from Hillcrest Animal Rescue comforts dogs brought to North Texas after Hurricane Harvey. The animals were taken in by All Heart's Vetrinary Center in Farmersville after being surrendered by their owners.(Photo by Wyndi Veigel/The Farmersville Times.) For more information about hurricane relief efforts see the Sept. 7 edition of The Farmersville Times or visit the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

