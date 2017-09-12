Final budget approved with increase for Christmas lights

After discussions within the budget about Christmas lights for downtown Farmersville, the city amended their proposed budget by $4,000 for the lights. Within the budget, there is $10,000 allotted for the Christmas lights. The Farmersville Community Development Corporation (4B) will be matching the city’s funds.

The Farmersville Chamber of Commerce will also contribute funds to the project.

In prior years, the Christmas lights have cost $24,000, with $18,000 in labor, according to information discussed at the Tuesday, Sept. 12 city council meeting.

The labor for the lighting display has been completed in years past by Farmersville owned company Year Round Lights, owned by Michael Carr, a firefighter. This amount is typically provided by the city, the chamber and 4B.

The city moved money from a fund to provide computer tablets for the council to increase the funds in the final budget.

