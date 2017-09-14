4A, 4B budgets approved

Both the Farmersville Economic Development Corporation (4A) and the Farmersville Community Development Corporation (4B) are ready to head into a new fiscal year after their budgets were recently approved by city council.

4A and 4B are both funded from half of a cent of each penny that the city of Farmersville receives in sales tax dollars.

For the economic development corporation, their goals focus on business retention and expansion and a partnership with Collin College.

Their total revenue for their 2017-’18 FY budget is $267,800, compared to last year’s budget of $221,100.

Administrative expenses are $5,200, marketing expenses are $26,400, development related expenses are $235,000 totaling $261,400 in expenditures.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

