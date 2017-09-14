Faith conquers through a storm

Looking at disasters such as Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma many people look for ways to help.

For Farmersville resident Kristin Cooper, faith led the way as she headed to Houston last week to help out friends that have sustained losses as a result of Harvey.

Familiar with disaster relief and what is needed after helping after Hurricane Ike, as a former resident of Houston from 2003 to 2009, Cooper lost no time in gathering supplies requested by her friends.

“God led me to help my friends,” she said. “I knew it was safe. That He would keep me safe and my friends would help me as well.”

Packing up herself and supplies, Cooper headed to the south. She didn’t really know what awaited her, was not associated with any certain organization, but rather just knew she had to help.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

