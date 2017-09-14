Farmersville travels Friday to Emory Rains

By David Jenkins

EMORY – Farmersville will look to bounce back from a tough loss, as they travel Friday to Wildcat Stadium

The Farmers are slated to take on long-time nemesis Rains at 7:30 p.m.

“They are a smash mouth football team and our defense is going to be challenged. Offensively, we have to cut down on the turnovers,” head coach Sammy Burnett said. “If we can play good defense and score some points we should be in good shape.”

Wildcat Stadium is located at 409 FM 3299.

Both teams enter the third game on the non-district schedule with identical 1-1 records.

The Wildcats fell 48-22 at Quinlan Ford in the season opener and one week ago won 26-12 over Cooper.

The Farmers opened with a 23-6 win at Cooper and lost 17-14 to Community last week on a field goal.

Class 4A Rains enters this Friday’s contest with six starters back on offense and five defensively.

The Wildcats running heavy offense is led by running back Dylon Mosley.

In two games the senior has rushed for 347 yards, average of 11.2 yards per carry and five touchdowns, all on the ground. In addition to 24 receiving yards.

Below the senior was quarterback Judd McCall (89 all-purpose) and Devin Jacks (66 total).

Defensive standouts are Hunter Mosley (23 tackles and one sack), Michael Dowty (36 tackles, a sack and three fumbles), Mason Songer (16 tackles and an interception), Matthew Gallardo (12 tackles) and Brye Kelley (10 tackles and one fumble recovery).

Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine picked the Wildcats to take fourth in District 6-4A Div. II.

Above them were Dallas Lincoln, Wills Point and Canton, with Ferris and Dallas Roosevelt missing the postseason cut.

