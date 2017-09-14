Old Time Saturday planning now underway

With Old Time Saturday a few weeks away, a preliminary schedule of events has been released to allow for planning to begin.

A few changes have been made including moving the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Old Time Saturday to the morning and having the band play earlier. There will also be no street dance this year.

This year’s Old Time Saturday festivities will commence Saturday, Oct. 7 with pancakes o’plenty at the annual Eastern Star Pancake Breakfast at Farmersville High School from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tickets are $6 each and will include pancakes, sausage, juice, milk or coffee. Kids under 2 eat free accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available in advance from any Eastern Star member or the day of the event at the high school.

To burn off the calories from the pancake breakfast, there will be the annual Audie Murphy Hero 5K run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The run will start at Farmersville Heritage Museum.

For more information about participating in the Audie Murphy Hero Run go to www.active.com.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a classic car and truck show at the city parking lot across from First Baptist Church.

For more information about the car show, contact Cory Spaulding at 469-600-4909.

Shopping, vendors, games, food booths and children’s activities will commence near the Onion Shed starting at 9 a.m. and will remain active until 5 p.m.

For those interested in obtaining a vendor spot, call Cynthia Craddock-Clark at 469-422-2261.

At 9 a.m. the FHS Hall of Fame presentation will take place at the gazebo on the square, followed by a flag raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. downtown by local Boy Scouts.

At 9:15 a.m., the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Old Time Saturday is being held on the east end of the Onion Shed.

This change has been made so that the winners can ride in the parade at 10 a.m., according to OTS Chairman Chad Whitaker.

This year’s raffle tickets are being sold for a handmade t-shirt quilt and a Kindle Fire. Tickets are now on sale from students at Tatum Elementary School and the Farmersville Intermediate School.

At 9:45 a.m. the pet parade will traverse downtown, starting at the Independent Bank parking lot.

For more information about the pet parade contact Tami Becker via email at [email protected]

The annual Old Time Saturday Parade will start at 10 a.m. following the usual parade route through downtown Farmersville.

For those interested in some sweet treats, Bain-Honaker House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Farmersville Historical Society offering homemade treats for sale from members of the organization.

The Carter Care Blood Mobile will be in front of the Best Center from noon to 5 p.m. The blood drive is sponsored by Farmersville Rotary Club.

Throughout the day, gunslingers will be found meandering in downtown Farmersville. There will be an old-fashioned shootout at noon, 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. in City Park.

This year’s shootout will again feature the Lone Star Legacy Gunfighters, sponsored by Brown and Hofmeister, LLP.

Throughout the afternoon, entertaining opportunities continue to present themselves.

There will be a lawn and garden tractor pull from noon to 4 p.m. at Rike Field, behind the east side of the square.

Farmersville Rotary Club will be sponsoring ‘money in the haystack’ from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the games area near the Onion Shed.

Sugar Hill 4H will be hosting a pet contest from 1 to 2 p.m. at the east end of the Onion Shed.

The entry fee for the pet contest is $2 per entry or $5 for three categories for the same pet.

Dance performances will take place at the east end of the Onion Shed starting at 2:30 p.m. with Tamara’s Dance Studio, 2:45 p.m. with Townsen Dance Studio.

This year, Clay Potter’s Band will play from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to allow residents a chance to sit and relax prior to start of the dinner and the auction.

The live auction, dinner and drawing for squares will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Onion Shed.

The dinner is being provided by Collin County 4H.

This year marks the 38th year for the event and the event proceeds go to benefit the Centennial committee, a nonprofit that aids the library, Senior Citizens’ Center and the Civic Center.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

