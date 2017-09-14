Unable to overcome: Five turnovers do in Farmers during defeat

Too many turnovers did in Farmersville (1-1) last Friday in the first home football game of the season.

Community (1-0) forced five turnovers enroute to a 17-14 victory at Fightin’ Farmer Stadium.

“You can’t give up the ball that many times and expect to win a game. I thought the kids played hard up to the very end of the game. The turnovers just did us in,” head coach Sammy Burnett said.

The non-district contest was deadlocked at 7-7 after two quarters of action.

Farmer Kobie Sheriff scored on an 8-yard pass from Michael Bagwill. Eli Alonso was good on the point after attempt.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

