Farmersville steamrolls to road victory

From Staff Reports

EMORY – Farmersville (2-1) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Rains (1-2) on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

The Farmers rolled up 35 first half points and scored 14 the last two quarters. The Wildcats scored all their points, six in the first and eight in the second, during the first half.

Farmersville totaled 471 yards on 19 first downs and limited Rains to 159 yards off just seven first downs.

